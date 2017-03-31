Disaster for Wenger as massive 78% in significant Arsenal vote want him gone

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger continues to put a brave face on as his side continue to toil this season, and the bad news just keeps coming.

More disappointment in the Champions League has been followed by a disastrous run of results domestically as the Gunners now face a real task of finishing in the top four this season.

Despite all this, Wenger continues to make supporters wait on a decision on his future, with his current contract set to expire this summer and with widespread speculation suggesting that he has a two-year contract waiting for him.

However, as reported by The Sun, perhaps the most damaging result has come via a poll conducted by the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust, with 78 percent voting in favour of the veteran tactician calling it a day at the end of the season.

Wenger will be aware of protests from supporters before games in recent weeks, and the mood certainly continues to sour at the Emirates as things just go from bad to worse.

While he has conceded that the opinion of the supporters, and the AST fall into that category of course, will play a role in his decision in a few months time, on the basis of these views and results alone, he must surely be considering walking away from the north London outfit.

18 months ago, the AST held a similar poll and 84 percent backed him to continue, so that is just another indication of the changing mood at Arsenal.

With fears over whether or not they will fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time under Wenger, his 21-year reign is arguably in it’s most vulnerable spot ever.