Liverpool want £20m PL defensive ace but face major Man Utd-shaped stumbling block

Liverpool and Everton are both reportedly keen on signing £20m-rated Burnley defender Michael Keane this summer, but there’s a problem standing in the way.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key part of Sean Dyche’s side since leaving Old Trafford in on a permanent basis in January 2015.

Having been an ever-present in the Premier League this year to boost Burnley’s chances of avoiding the drop, Keane had an additional reason to celebrate this past fortnight after making his senior England debut.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that he continues to attract interest from elsewhere, and The Sun claim that both Liverpool and Everton are monitoring him with a reported price-tag of £20m placed on him.

However, along with Chelsea who are also named as an interested party in the report, they all might face a problem in that Manchester United have a 25 percent sell-on clause in the deal that took Keane to Burnley.

As a result, the Clarets will need to take that into consideration when they receive bids this summer, as ultimately that will drive their asking price up to factor in what United will be taking from the fee as Dyche will undoubtedly want to get what Keane is worth to keep for themselves.

In an ideal world he’d keep hold of the England defender, but such is the level of interest and the clubs involved, it’s going to be a difficult battle to fend them off for much longer.

United were also linked with taking Keane back to Manchester as he continues to showcase his ability having now been given a consistent run in the first-team at a Premier League outfit, but it remains to be seen who can work out a deal with Burnley in the summer.