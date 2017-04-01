AC Milan transfer news: Agreements for defensive duo, €12m ace and stalwart to exit

AC Milan have reportedly all-but reached agreements to sign Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio and Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac.

According to Corriere dello Sport, both players are edging closer to joining the Rossoneri with personal terms agreed upon, although agreements with their respective clubs have yet to be secured.

It all hinges on whether or not the Italian giants see their takeover completed as planned on April 14. Having already missed out on other targets due to the ongoing delays, Milan will want to avoid history repeating itself with Musacchio in particular, as he has been a target since last summer.

Kolasinac has also been followed by Juventus and Manchester City in recent months, and so time will tell if he is set for the San Siro or if further complications allow those sides to take full advantage.

While Musacchio would slot in as an ideal central defensive partner for Alessio Romagnoli, it remains to be seen whether the potential arrival of Kolasinac effects Mattia De Sciglio’s position in the squad with his contract set to expire next summer and with reported interest from Juventus.

Elsewhere, it looks as though Andrea Poli could be moving on this summer as he continues to play no more than a reserve role at Milan under Vincenzo Montella.

The combative midfielder did enjoy some extended minutes last month, but he remains low down in the pecking order and according to Tuttomercatoweb, Bologna could be ready to swoop for him at the end of the season.

While Milan should be able to cope with that loss relatively well, another transfer rumour that will be a bigger concern for them is the one linking Gerard Deulofeu with a return to Barcelona.

The Everton winger is currently on loan at Milan, but the Catalan giants have an option in their contract with the Toffees that allows them to re-sign him for €12m before June 30.

Given his impressive form since moving to Italy, Mundo Deportivo report that he has moved up on the priority list at Barca, whether that’s with the view of becoming a part of their team next season or selling him on for a profit with Milan undoubtedly set to be amongst those interested parties.

