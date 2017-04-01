Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur player ratings: Dembele dazzles amid injury crisis

Tottenham Hotspur battled hard to beat Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The result saw Spurs strengthen their hold on second place, but they may not yet have given up on top spot, with Chelsea now just seven points ahead after a shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Spurs will be fighting a lengthened injury list as well as Chelsea in the title run-in, however, after Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks were both forced off just before half time.

The Wanyama injury perhaps helped Spurs in the short term, because his replacement, Mousa Dembele, was absolutely immense.

Following a dreadful first half – during which Dele Alli missed the only chance of note when he blazed over an open goal – Spurs were much improved after the break.

Dembele bossed things in the middle of the park, alongside Eric Dier, who moved out of defence as Mauricio Pochettino switched from 3-4-2-1 to 4-2-3-1.

And it was Dier who scored the opening goal, showing decent attacking instincts to pass the ball into the top right corner of Tom Heaton’s net from a half-cleared set-piece.

Tottenham grew in confidence having taken the lead.

Son heung-Min came off the bench on 73 minutes to replace Vincent Janssen, who received a rousing round of applause from the Spurs fans, clearly impressed with his effort, if nothing else.

Janssen had a decent game, in fairness, but Son instantly looked better, mainly because of his superior speed, which stretched the tired Burnley backline.

Son took less than five minutes to get his name on the scoresheet, finishing neatly after being set up by Alli, who missed another great chance before the final whistle.

Player ratings

Burnley: Heaton 7, Lowton 7, Keane 6, Mee 7, Ward 6, Barton 6, Hendrick 5, Arfield 6, Boyd 6, Barnes 6, Gray 5.

Spurs: Lloris 6, Trippier 6, Dier 8, Alderweireld 8, Vertonghen 8, Davies 6, Wanyama 6, Winks 6, Eriksen 7, Dele 6, Janssen 6.

Burnley subs: Vokes 5, Brady 5, Defour 6.

Spurs subs: Dembele 9, Sissoko 6, Son 7.