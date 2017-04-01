Furious Arsenal fans given chance to redirect wrath as Wenger gets respite

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis will meet with various members of supporter groups ahead of the clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Given the current climate within and around the club, it promises to be a tense and heated meeting with Arsene Wenger continuing to face fierce protests from supporters.

With his contract up at the end of this season, debate continues to rage on over his future at the Emirates, but with recent results, the calls for him to go are growing louder.

Fortunately for the French tactician, he will get a break from having to face up to the criticism and questions, with Gazidis set to discuss matters with the groups, according to The Mirror.

It’s added in the report that it’s growing more and more likely that Wenger will sign a new two-year deal with Arsenal, and while it won’t be enough to keep many of his biggest critics silent, there are plans for a major overhaul in the structure of the club including a director of football.

Nevertheless, with the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust voting 78 percent in favour of Wenger stepping down this summer, the signing of a new contract will undoubtedly lead to an angry backlash against all concerned at the club as many believe this is now finally the time for change.

Gazidis can expect an uncomfortable afternoon on Sunday, and he’ll be hoping that the result doesn’t further sour matters as Arsenal face a real battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season.