Liverpool 3-1 Everton player ratings: 9/10 majestic Coutinho shines, 5/10 Everton flop costly

Liverpool secured a 3-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday, with Philippe Coutinho stepping up and delivering for his side.

The Brazilian ace has been out of form since returning from injury in January, but he couldn’t have picked a better game to find his feet than in the clash with Everton.

Aside from scoring a stunning goal, he provided an assist for the third and caused plenty of problems for Everton with his passing and movement in a top performance.

Elsewhere, Sadio Mane was key before being forced off with an injury while substitute Divock Origi scored to ensure that his teammate wasn’t missed too much.

However, there were also some disappointing moments too with the Liverpool backline not dealing with the goal conceded well enough, and having been served a warning just minutes previous, it was not a good sign for Jurgen Klopp.

From an Everton perspective, Matthew Pennington will be delighted his goal, but there were a string of disappointing performances across the pitch with the likes of Romelu Lukaku unable to have a significant influence on proceedings.

Joel Robles will be put under the spotlight as he was left hapless for all three goals, two of which it could be argued he could have done much better, in particular the third where his rash decision to rush out proved costly as he was left in no-mans land.

In turn, the Toffees see their barren run against their city rivals continue, with Liverpool marching on as they look to keep hold of their top-four Premier League status.

Liverpool player ratings: Mignolet 6; Clyne 6, Matip 7, Lovren 7, Milner 7; Wijnaldum 6, Lucas 7, Can 6; Mane 8, Firmino 7, Coutinho 9.

Substitutes: Klavan 6, Alexander-Arnold 6, Origi 8.

Everton player ratings: Robles 5; Jagielka 7, Williams 6, Pennington 7; Holgate 7, Gueye 7, Davies 6, Baines 6; Barkley 7, Calvert-Lewin 6, Lukaku 6.

Substitutes: Valencia 6, Mirallas 6, Barry 6.