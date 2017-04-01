Liverpool confirmed line-up vs Everton: Lucas starts in midfield, defensive ace returns

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday hoping to continue their fine form against the Toffees in recent years.

The visitors are without a win in their last 13 meetings with the Reds, but they’ll certainly be hoping that they can put a stop to that barren run this time round.

Jurgen Klopp is without Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson, while Seamus Coleman will miss out for Everton following his unfortunate injury while on international duty.

For Liverpool, this will be a case of strengthening their grip on a top-four place in the Premier League with a win, while their rivals will hope to close the gap on the top six further and really start to put pressure on the likes of Arsenal.

All in all, especially after the international break this highly-anticipated derby will hopefully live up to expectations and be a high-octane thriller between two sides pushing for all three points.

Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho start despite their commitments with Brazil over the past fortnight, while Dejan Lovren will play alongside Joel Matip in the heart of the Liverpool defence as Lucas Leiva moves up into midfield.

As for Everton, all eyes will be on Romelu Lukaku and whether or not he can ask questions of that Liverpool backline and fire his side to a win.