Liverpool snubbed again as Euro rivals to complete £25m deal for top talent

Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt is reportedly set to join Bayern Munich in a deal worth £25m, snubbing interest from Liverpool.

According to Bild, the 20-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with the Bavarian giants that he will make the switch this summer with the report adding the fee involved too.

Brandt has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season, while he has also represented Germany at every youth level as well as making six appearances for the senior side.

In turn, he seemingly has a bright future ahead of him but time will tell if the decision to stay in the Bundesliga and join Bayern was the right one.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds had strong interest in signing Brandt, but following the disappointment of missing out on Mahmoud Dahoud to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, as per the Metro, it looks as though Jurgen Klopp has come up empty-handed again.

While they continue to fight for a spot in the Champions League next season, Klopp will be all too aware of the fact that he will need to strengthen his squad this summer.

Both Brandt and Dahoud would have been important additions in key areas in attack and midfield, but the Liverpool boss will now have to consider other options as the worrying trend of being snubbed by top targets continues.

Many will argue that it’s merely a case of it being difficult to go up against the likes of Bayern in the transfer market, but surely question marks might have to start being raised over the continual disappointment in chasing targets.