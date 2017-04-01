Reading v Leeds Live Stream – Watch Championship Clash Online from Madejski Stadium

We’ve a cracker in store this evening from the Championship as Premier League hopefuls Leeds and Reading meet at the Madejski Stadium (KO 17:30).

We’re all well aware of the phrase 6-pointer and the match taking place later this evening will be exactly that for both of these two sides, currently sat in 4th and 5th respectively, as both will be looking to secure their playoff spots at this pivotal point in the season with just eight games of the 46 remaining.

Both teams will know that three points here will go a very long way to assuring a playoff spot come the end of the season, and a chance to have a crack at getting Premier League football the hard way.

In terms of favourites for the match, it’s a very close one to call, but Reading have certainly showed their vulnerabilities in big games of late, with losses against the likes of Huddersfield and Brighton, and a shock 3-0 defeat to Preston North End just 2 games back.

Despite this Jaap Stam’s side still have an enviable home record, having lost only twice at home all season and are the favourites at 6/5 to take all three points tonight.

Leeds on the other hand have proven their a hard team to beat, no matter the opposition, boasting the 3rd best defensive record in the league with just 36 goals conceded all season, just 3 more than that of Brighton and 4 more than Newcastle.

Garry Monk’s side are undefeated in their last seven in the Championship and will look to take at least a point tonight.

In this sense, although Reading will likely try to take the game to Leeds playing on home turf, that will be easier said than done as Leeds will known that a draw will keep them in 4th place, 2 points clear of the Royals, and with the side being so strong defensively, and having not lost in 7 games, including a 2-0 win against Brighton in their most recent game, it would be unwise to back the home side in this one purely based on that advantage.

Leeds will surely attract plenty of attention at juicy looking 2/1.

A draw would probably suit both managers though and the 1-1 correct scoreline look particularly attractive at 6/1, and looks plenty of value.

Two sides with quality, this one has the potential to be a cracker.

