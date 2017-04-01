(Video) Divock Origi goal: Sub takes three minutes to put Everton to sword as Robles has nightmare

Liverpool striker Divock Origi took just over three minutes to find the back of the net after coming off the bench against Everton on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a setback after Sadio Mane was forced off with an injury, but Origi ensured that they didn’t miss him too much with his instant impact.

After Liverpool stole position high up the pitch, Philippe Coutinho set his Belgian teammate through, albeit with the help of some questionable defending from Ashley Williams, before Origi produced a brilliantly composed finish.

Get in Origi!!! pic.twitter.com/hXEaJrBMpD — Liverpool FC Vines (@LFC_Vines) April 1, 2017

However, questions have to be asked of Joel Robles on this goal as he made the rash decision to start charging out from his goal to close down the shot.

In turn, he almost made it easier for Origi to finish as the shot-stopper went to his left, only for the Liverpool ace to slot it in to his right to leave him looking embarrassed.

Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville pulled no punches either as he slammed the Everton goalkeeper, and it looks as though that will help Liverpool seal all three points in the Merseyside derby.