AC Milan transfer news: Three midfield aces eyed, €60m exit feared as loanee could return

AC Milan are reportedly focusing on bolstering their midfield this summer, with three individuals said to be on their transfer radar.

The Rossoneri have been weak in that department for several years as they have lacked a dominant midfield trio which is capable of dictating play in both facets of the game.

Vincenzo Montella has stuck with three in the middle, and it looks as though that could be where efforts are concentrated at the end of the season.

As reported by Calciomercato, Atalanta starlet Franck Kessie, Chelsea midfield ace Cesc Fabregas and Sassuolo’s Lorenzo Pellegrini are all being monitored by Milan and it remains to be seen who they opt for.

Pellegrini would arguably fit in best with what the club are building currently as they look to form a young Italian nucleus, but time will tell if that’s the direction that they go in this summer.

Meanwhile, in terms of players going in the opposite direction, The Mirror claim that Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City could swoop for €60m-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the top young players in Europe with his form for Milan since breaking into the team in October 2015, and he has a bright and long future ahead of him.

However, with his contract running until next summer and with the delay over the takeover of the club delaying his extension talks, it leaves Milan in a vulnerable position.

Another player that the Rossoneri will hope to keep hold of moving forward is loanee Gerard Deulofeu, who will return to parent club Everton at the end of the season.

Speculation is building that Barcelona will exercise a €12m release clause in his contract with the Toffees, and could be tempted to sell him on for a profit thereafter.

Tuttosport, as per Football Italia, believe that Milan will ask Barca if they can take the Spanish winger back on loan again next season, with the Serie A giants covering a clause that sees Everton pay extra if Deulofeu is loaned or sold on within a year of the clause being exercised.

