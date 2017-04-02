Arsenal 2-2 Man City player ratings: Bellerin below par but Mustafi magnificent

Arsenal twice came from behind to end their two-game Premier League losing streak as they held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi cancelled out strikes from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero in North London.

Sane opened the scoring in the first five minutes when he won a race against Hector Bellerin to latch onto a long-range Kevin De Bruyne through pass.

Another pacy player found the net to level the scores on 40 minutes as Walcott prodded home, assisted by Mustafi.

The Gunners were unable to maintain their parity until half time, though, as Sergio Aguero fired home from a tight angle moments later.

Laurent Koscielny was taken off at the interval, with a suspected injury forcing Arsene Wenger to replace him with Gabriel Paulista, who did OK.

City were the better side and should have put the game to bed, but they didn’t take their chances, with De Bruyne twice hitting the woodwork.

And Arsenal snatched a point thanks to Mustafi, who finished excellently with his head following a Mesut Ozil cross.

The result isn’t great for either side. It leaves Arsenal sixth in the table, while putting City fourth, but effectively out of the title race as Chelsea are still 11 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Arsenal: Ospina 6; Bellerin 5, Mustafi 8, Koscielny 6, Monreal 7; Xhaka 5, Coquelin 6, Walcott 7, Ozil 7, Sanchez 7; Welbeck 6.

Subs: Gabriel 6, Giroud 5, Iwobi 6.

Man City: Caballero 6; Fernandinho 7, Stones 6, Otamendi 7, Clichy 6; Navas 7, De Bruyne 8, Silva 8, Sane 8; Sterling 6; Aguero 8.

Subs: Toure 5, Zabaleta n/a.