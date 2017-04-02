Arsenal loanee subject of ambitious £30m summer swoop from PL rivals

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is a wanted man, with West Ham United reportedly willing to splash out £30m on signing him this summer.

The England international is currently on loan at Bournemouth for the season, where he has experienced a mixed campaign. After steadily proving his fitness and playing regular football, he’s been demoted to a substitute role in recent weeks and missed out on the most recent Three Lions squad.

That in turn asks further questions about his future at Arsenal and whether or not he will be able to force his way into the starting line-up, but according to The Sun he may have a different option.

According to the report, West Ham are willing to spend around £30m on the 25-year-old even though his current contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

Although it’s still early days, the Sun suggest that the Hammers are desperate for a marquee signing this summer, and they’ve made initial contact with Arsenal over the transfer and they haven’t been turned away.

In turn, that would suggest that Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for their homegrown ace, and with a fee of £30m being touted, perhaps it makes good business sense to consider their options with Arsene Wenger under major pressure to turn things around if he does stay beyond this season.

Wilshere has also previously been linked with a move abroad to join either AC Milan or Roma, and so it seems as though if he does decide to leave Arsenal, he won’t be short of options as he looks to continue to get his career back on track and eventually force his way back into the England squad.

A move to Italy would be a commendable step for him, but just as last summer, he could have an opportunity to stay in the comfort of the Premier League even if he isn’t going to stay with Arsenal.