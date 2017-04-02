Arsenal plan summer swoop for PL star to eventually fix 12-year problem

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a move for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye in the summer in an attempt to add some steel to their team.

While their more immediate focus is on securing a top four Premier League finish this season, Arsene Wenger will have to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later with his current contract set to expire this summer.

According to The Mirror though, the decision is seemingly made as he is already working on transfer targets, which has led to the report that the Gunners will look to sign Gueye.

The 27-year-old initially impressed with Aston Villa after moving to England, but he couldn’t do enough to save them from relegation last season. In turn, he secured a move to Goodison Park where he has played an influential role for Ronald Koeman’s side, but he could now be set to move on again if Arsenal’s interest is genuine.

Naturally, Everton won’t want to sell Gueye, but the report suggests that Arsenal will try their luck and attempt to prise him away in order to add some real energy and tenacity to their midfield. It’s been a constant criticism of the Gunners over the years, as many will argue that they have never sufficiently replaced the likes of Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva who left 12 and nine years ago respectively.

Wenger has shown a lot of faith in the likes of Francis Coquelin, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and several others in the time since, but it hasn’t resulted in major trophies arriving at the club.

If he is to sign a new deal then it will undoubtedly lead to a furious reaction from those who want him out. Nevertheless, if he comes with the promise of a summer of heavy spending to turn this squad into one capable of winning the Premier League, then perhaps it could change the general mood at Arsenal.