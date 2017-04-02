Barcelona superstar considering £170m Man Utd or Chelsea move with £400k-a-week wage packet

Barcelona forward Neymar is reportedly considering offers from Manchester United and Chelsea ahead of a possible £170m summer transfer.

The 25-year-old has been pivotal to the Catalan giants again this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 23 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

However, he remains behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the wages stakes, and The Times believe that he could be tempted into a mega-money move to Old Trafford or Chelsea to move on par with that duo.

It’s reported that the Brazilian international wants £400,000-a-week or above with his next deal, and it’s claimed that he’s been assured by Jose Mourinho and United that his financial desires will be met by the Red Devils.

Further, it’s suggested that Neymar has told friends that both Premier League giants have enquired about a swoop, and United will have no problem meeting his £170m release clause with Chelsea growing increasingly concerned that they could miss out to their domestic foes.

As has been the claim for several years now, there is also an element of the former Santos starlet wanting to be the focal point too with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez essentially overshadowing him in the current system at the Nou Camp.

A move to United or Chelsea would see him emerge as the face of the club moving forward, but time will tell if either or both are serious about meeting the demands of Barcelona and their contract with Neymar, as well as reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Brazilian superstar as it certainly promises to be an expensive move.