Bastian Schweinsteiger opens MLS goal account 17 minutes into Chicago Fire debut

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger marked his MLS debut with a goal inside 17 minutes as new club Chicago Fire drew 2-2 with Montreal Impact last night.

And those who took that bet were soon celebrating as he headed home from a right-wing cross to break the deadlock.

Bastian Schweinsteiger scores on his Chicago Fire debut! How United could have done with that goal today! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/881PAKcAKw — ??? (@Football_HG7) April 1, 2017

Man United could only draw 0-0 with West Brom on Saturday. How they could have done with a moment like this.

Fire held their 1-0 lead until just after the hour mark when Matteo Mancosu levelled the match.

Juninho was sent off 10 minutes later for collecting the second of two yellow cards.

And it was 10 vs 10 for the final 10 minutes, after Montreal’s Victor Cabrera was dismissed for a professional foul on Luis Solignac, who had been sent clean through by a pass from Schweinsteiger.

With both teams reduced in numbers, there was a lot more space on the pitch, which undoubtable led to there being two late goals.

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla struck to put Montreal on course for an away win, but Solignac hit back in stoppage time to ensure that Schweinsteiger didn’t begin life in America with a defeat.