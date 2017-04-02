Chelsea’s most influential figure set for 50% pay rise on £5m-a-year deal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly set to be offered a new contract by the club to ensure he commits his long-term future to them.

After their slip-up to Crystal Palace on Saturday, coupled with Tottenham’s win over Burnley, there may well be a bit of tension creeping in at Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea still boast a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League title, they remain the favourites for the title in Conte’s first season in charge.

According to The Express, club owner Roman Abramovich has been left so impressed by the Italian tactician since his arrival last summer, he’s already willing to offer him a new contract.

It’s added that the 47-year-old already earns around £5m a season, but he will offered a pay rise of up to 50 percent in order to commit his future for the next five years.

Part of the reason behind it is also likely to be that Inter remain keen on appointing the former Juventus and Italy boss, but it’s claimed that he is ready to move his family to London this summer as he settles into life with the Blues further.

However, there are stipulations mentioned too. No deal will be signed until after Chelsea win the title, provided that they do so and don’t suffer from a dip, while Conte has also made it clear that he doesn’t want to see any top names being sold this summer.

Provided he gets his way in the transfer market and Chelsea go on to claim the title, it looks as though they could be bonded together with Conte for some time and supporters will surely welcome that given the impact and passion that he has brought to the job since last summer.