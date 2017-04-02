(Image) Tottenham ace provides update after surgery as recovery now begins

Tottenham playmaker Erik Lamela confirmed that his surgery went well this weekend after going under the knife on a troublesome hip problem.

The Argentine international has been out of action since October with the injury, as he was even given permission to return to Rome for treatment earlier in the season.

After the decision was eventually taken that he needed surgery on the issue this week, he underwent the operation this weekend and was all smiles on Sunday morning as he shared the below post on Twitter.

The surgery went well, thanks to all for your positive messages ???????? #thanksgod pic.twitter.com/SRwG8RCZFt — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) April 2, 2017

The 25-year-old made a positive start to the campaign with two goals and seven assists in 14 appearances in all competitions, as he was proving to be a more than useful part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

However, he will now miss the rest of the season as he begins the rehabilitation process with speculation continuing to surface regarding his future.

Lamela’s contract expires next summer and having been left as one of the only first-team stars not to pen an extension in recent months, question marks were raised over his future at White Hart Lane.

As reported by Sky Sports though, Pochettino laughed off those suggestions this week as it seems as though Lamela definitely has a future in north London and will now focus on getting back to full fitness between now and the start of next season and potentially playing an important role in Tottenham’s bid for trophies moving forward.