Jose Mourinho plots Monaco raid for £33m pair to address key Man Utd headaches

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly preparing a double swoop for Monaco stars Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy at the end of the season.

The French outfit can expect plenty of interest in their top stars this summer given their efforts so far this season, as they remain on course to win the Ligue 1 title while also making a significant impression in the Champions League.

Mendy and Sidibe appear to have caught the eye of Mourinho though, with The Sun reporting that the Portuguese tactician could land them both in a £33m double swoop as he looks to strengthen in the full-back positions.

On the right side, Mourinho is looking for competition for Antonio Valencia. The Ecuadorian international has established himself in that role and is one of the leading right-backs in the Premier League. However, age will be a factor and United can’t continue to expect him to fly up and down the right wing two times a week with European commitments in mind.

Meanwhile, with Luke Shaw struggling and the likes of Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo having to fill in at times on the left, that will be another key area which Mourinho will want to address sooner rather than later.

The added bonus of bringing in both Sidibe and Mendy is the fact that they’re both versatile too and would be comfortable playing as wing-backs in a three-man defensive system which Mourinho has deployed in the past.

All in all, these two defensive stars have big futures ahead of them. Unfortunately for Monaco it looks like they will struggle to keep them, but United will be hoping to take full advantage and significantly strengthen in key areas to address long-term problems.