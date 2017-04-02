Liverpool and Chelsea in four-team PL transfer war over £50m superstar

Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has long been linked with an exit from the Bernabeu, but it looks as though this summer could finally be the end.

The Colombian international has struggled to establish himself under Zinedine Zidane this season which has acted as an extension of his problems since moving to the Spanish capital in 2014.

Having made just 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season, The Mirror report that he will finally quit Madrid this summer and will be the subject of a £50m transfer battle between Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Given that Rodriguez has scored five goals and provided 12 assists in those outings, it shows the quality that he possesses, and he must simply now find a club that will give him the opportunity to play regularly and showcase those abilities on a more consistent basis.

It’s added in the report that Madrid are keen to recoup as much of the £63m that they spent to sign him from Monaco as possible, but it remains to be seen whether or not any interested party will be willing to go up to that figure given his last couple of seasons.

What is clear though is that given that the 25-year-old is down the pecking order at the La Liga giants with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Isco all ahead of him, he must leave in order to get back to the levels that got him the move to Madrid in the first place.

As a stand-out player at the 2014 World Cup, combined with what he has shown at club level, he will be a major asset for any team that is able to prise him away from Los Blancos this summer.