Man Utd and Man City prepare to break world-record fee for teenage starlet

Man Utd and Man City are reportedly battling it out over AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Chelsea also keen on the Italian.

The 18-year-old has established himself as the number-one choice between the posts for the Rossoneri since October 2015, showing quality and maturity well beyond his years.

However, with his contract set to expire next summer and with uncertainty still hanging over Milan’s proposed takeover which is expected to be completed on April 14, it has led to speculation over his future.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea and the Manchester rivals are ready to break the £33m world-record fee spent on a goalkeeper when Juventus signed Gianluigi Buffon from Parma in 2001 with Donnarumma said to be valued at around £50m.

Naturally, Milan will have no interest in parting company with their most prized asset as essentially they’re looking at a player that can be the face of the club for next two decades possibly.

The Italian giants have a young nucleus of talented players in place, and in turn will hope to build a successful future with them at the core of Vincenzo Montella’s plans.

However, as noted in the report, with Real Madrid continuing to be linked with a move for either Thibaut Courtois or David de Gea, thus leaving either Chelsea or United in a vulnerable position, and with Pep Guardiola still searching for a long-term solution in that position with Joe Hart likely to move on, all three clubs are monitoring Donnarumma with a view of making a big-money bid.