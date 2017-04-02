Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves player ratings: Isco immense for La Liga leaders

Real Madrid moved five points clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table on Sunday afternoon as goals from Karim Benzema, Isco and Nacho secured a 3-0 win over Alaves.

The game started badly for Real, as Raphael Varane limped off early on.

However, Benzema broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark when some fine vision from Daniel Carvajal fed the Frenchman inside the Alaves penalty area.

It was an entertaining game with chances at both ends, but fans were made to wait until the 85th minute for the second goal.

And it came from the feet of Isco, who fired home from a tight angle after being played in by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The third goal arrived moments later when Ronaldo allowed Gareth Bale to try his luck from a free-kick, which rebounded off the wordwork and fell to Nacho, who nodded home from close range.

Isco was the man of the match.

No player made more tackles or interceptions than Isco, who also took more touches than anyone else, while recording a pass-success rate of 92.9% – marginally better than that of Toni Kroos.

Player ratings

Real: Casilla 7; Danilo 8, Pepe 7, Varane 6, Nacho 8; Kroos 7, Modric 7, Isco 10; Ronaldo 7, Benzema 8, Bale 7.

Alaves: Pacheco 6; Ely 5, Laguardia 5, Feudal 7, Hernandez 6; Camarasa 7, Garcia 6; Gomez 6, Mendez 6, Toquero 7; Deyverson 6.

Real subs: Carvajal 8, Kovacic 6, Vazquez 6.

Alaves subs: Romero 6, Katai 6, Santos 5.