Tottenham braced for £12m swoop from PL rivals who could offer decisive factor

Everton are reportedly preparing a £12m bid for Tottenham right back Kieran Trippier as they eye a replacement for Seamus Coleman.

The Toffees were rocked last week as the Irish international suffered a broken leg in the clash with Wales, and he could now be out for up to a year with a double break.

That has forced Ronald Koeman to look for a replacement, and according to The Sun, Trippier has emerged as a top target and could be available for around £12m.

Having acted as back-up to Kyle Walker since his move to White Hart Lane from Burnley, the 26-year-old could welcome the opportunity of regular first-team football at Goodison Park but faces a difficult decision in leaving Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

With just three Premier League appearances so far this season, a chance to really prove himself and show his qualities with Everton could be too appealing to turn down for Trippier as it’s highly unlikely that he will displace Walker any time soon unless due to injury or suspension.

He would certainly suit the role that Koeman wants at right back given his desire and ability to attack down the right flank as well as defend, and so it would undoubtedly be a very sensible move from Everton if they were to push through and make it happen.

However, it comes back to the fact that with Tottenham still in the hunt for the Premier League title and FA Cup this season, they will need depth and quality in every position with a return to the Champions League next season.

As a result, it would be no surprise to see Pochettino turn down any offers for his players, unless he already has replacements in mind in which case he could be willing to sell to make room in the squad and raise funds to bring in his own targets.