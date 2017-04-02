Tottenham injury news: Harry Winks update, Pochettino has major headaches

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks was taken to hospital after suffering what looked to be a serious injury during the win over Burnley on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was taken off on a stretcher after injuring his ankle in what looked to be an innocuous challenge before his momentum took him into the dugout where he was immediately looked at by the Spurs medical staff.

As seen in the videos below, neither the fall itself nor Mauricio Pochettino’s reaction to finding out what the problem was were particularly positive, and BBC Sport have since reported that the midfield ace was taken to hospital for further treatment after needing oxygen on the pitch.

“He is in hospital now, doing scans. Now we need to wait,” Pochettino said. “We wish it is not a big issue and we hope it’s not a big problem for the future for him.”

The injury crisis threatens to get worse at Spurs as with Harry Kane and Danny Rose already sidelined with problems, Winks wasn’t the only player to be forced off with an injury this weekend.

Both Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen had to be replaced too, and so although it was a successful weekend for Tottenham in the sense that they picked up a really good win away at Burnley and closed the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea, they could be left severely weakened in the weeks ahead with several key first-team stars out with injuries.

Bad Fall for Harry Winks. Looks bad. He's receiving Oxygen. pic.twitter.com/I2VrAYcFsh — México Spurs (@MexicoSpurs) April 1, 2017