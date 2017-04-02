(Twitter) Adama Traore gets destroyed after unveiling wild new haircut in Swansea-Boro clash

(Twitter) Adama Traore gets destroyed after unveiling wild new haircut in Swansea-Boro clash

Middlesbrough were involved in a real relegation scrap with Swansea City on Sunday, but Adama Traore stole the headlines with this incredible haircut.

The 21-year-old is known for his lightning-quick pace and overall threat on the ball, but the focus was on his fashion choice instead as he lit things up with a blonde barnet.

Naturally, it sparked plenty of reactions on social media with many taking full advantage of an opportunity to mock him.

Given that he’s scored no goals in 21 appearances for Boro in the Premier League so far this season, the last thing he really needs to do is attract more attention to himself.

From coral reef to a grass egg, the responses were not kind on the youngster and he may well want to think twice about coming back for the next game with the same haircut…

