(Video) ArsenalFanTV regular leads vocal Wenger Out protest outside Emirates Stadium

What do we want? To enhance our status on social media! Wenger Out!

Fire up the water cannons, Arsene!??pic.twitter.com/UT4HAMLHy7 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 2, 2017

A group of Arsenal supporters followers took the the street outside the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to protest against manager Arsene Wenger ahead of the Premier League game vs Manchester City.

The cringeathon saw ArsenalFanTV regular DT grap a megaphone and urge club bosses not to offer a new contract to Wenger.

DT has his own YouTube channel, where he films himself watching the Gunners.

