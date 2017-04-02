(Video) Chelsea loanee bags third goal of season with tidy finish for Italian giants

AC Milan midfielder Mario Pasalic bagged his third goal of the season as the visitors toiled away at bottom-of-the-table Pescara on Sunday afternoon.

The Croatian international has had a good run of games during his spell in Italy, with Sunday marking his 19th Serie A appearance so far this season.

While it’s worth noting that he was average at best for most of the opening 45 minutes, he kept his composure and produced this nice finish to cancel out Pescara’s opener.

Pasalic has developed a habit of scoring crucial goals for Vincenzo Montella’s side this season, and he continued that trend on Sunday as Milan can ill-afford to drop points with their rivals all in strong positions in the race for Europa League qualification.

While he was amongst the more disappointing performers in the opening half, he’ll hope that he can have a bigger influence on the second half as Gianluigi Donnarumma will hope that his howler doesn’t cost his side three points.