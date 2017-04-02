(Video) Fight breaks out during Arsenal vs Man City with Wenger at the centre

Arsenal fans LOVE a row this days.

Grumpy Gooners were at each other’s throats again on Sunday.

These supporters had to be separated from one another after a fight broke out in the stands.

Is 2-2 at home vs Man City one point gained or two points dropped? These Arsenal fans simply can’t agree?? ?Video courtesy of @15suhayb. pic.twitter.com/Zkpwf2xUOn — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 2, 2017

It is understood that opposing views on the future of Arsene Wenger were at the centre of the argument.

On the pitch, Arsenal drew 2-2 with Manchester City.

Arsenal were twice behind, thanks to goals Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero.

Theo Walcott scored Arsenal’s first equaliser, before Shkodran Mustafi netted leveller no.2.

SEE ALSO:

Arsenal 2-2 Man City player ratings

Stroppy Theo Walcott’s beef with Arsene Wenger divides Arsenal fan

(Video) Hector Bellerin outpaced by Leroy Sane as Man City stun Arsenal