(Video) Fight breaks out during Arsenal vs Man City with Wenger at the centre

Arsenal fans LOVE a row this days.

Grumpy Gooners were at each other’s throats again on Sunday.

These supporters had to be separated from one another after a fight broke out in the stands.

It is understood that opposing views on the future of Arsene Wenger were at the centre of the argument.

On the pitch, Arsenal drew 2-2 with Manchester City.

Arsenal were twice behind, thanks to goals Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero.

Theo Walcott scored Arsenal’s first equaliser, before Shkodran Mustafi netted leveller no.2.

