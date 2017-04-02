(Video) Fight breaks out during Arsenal vs Man City with Wenger at the centre

Arsenal fans LOVE a row this days.
Grumpy Gooners were at each other’s throats again on Sunday.
These supporters had to be separated from one another after a fight broke out in the stands.
Is 2-2 at home vs Man City one point gained or two points dropped? These Arsenal fans simply can’t agree??
?Video courtesy of @15suhayb. pic.twitter.com/Zkpwf2xUOn
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 2, 2017
It is understood that opposing views on the future of Arsene Wenger were at the centre of the argument.
On the pitch, Arsenal drew 2-2 with Manchester City.
Arsenal were twice behind, thanks to goals Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero.
Theo Walcott scored Arsenal’s first equaliser, before Shkodran Mustafi netted leveller no.2.
