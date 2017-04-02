(Video) Hector Bellerin outpaced by Leroy Sane as Man City stun Arsenal

Manchester City hushed the Emirates Stadium early on Sunday afternoon when Leroy Sane stunned Arsenal to fire the visitors 1-0 up inside five minutes.

What was truly stunning though was that Sane outpaced rapid Gunners right-back Hector Bellerin in the build-up to the goal.

We say ‘build-up’, but in all honestly the goal was very direct, almost route one, as Kevin De Bruyne’s hopeful ball forward somehow split the entire Arsenal backline and sent Sane sprinting away from Bellerin.