Arsenal and Man Utd eye move for £17m PL star as champions risk losing another key star

Leicester City are reportedly growing concerned that they could lose another top midfielder as Arsenal and Man Utd are keen on Wilfred Ndidi.

The £17m January signing was brought in by the Foxes as a late replacement for N’Golo Kante, and although he’s taken his time to adjust to the Premier League, he has now found his feet and is playing an important role for Craig Shakespeare’s side.

Leicester have slowly eased their relegation fears and have moved up to 13th place in the table, and Ndidi has played an important role in that run.

In turn, The Mirror report that although the central midfielder turned Arsenal down last summer, the Gunners are keen on trying again this summer, but face competition from United, Southampton and Hamburg and of course will likely have to deal with a much bigger price-tag.

Ndidi has also scored two goals, including a stunner against Stoke City at the weekend, and it appears as though his form is attracting unwanted attention from a Leicester perspective as he continues to impress and prove that he’s capable of dealing with the demands of the English top flight.

Arsenal and United both require strengthening in midfield, particularly a commanding, powerful and dominant presence in the defensive position. For the former, it would give them the solidity and steel that they’ve been missing and heavily criticised for not having, while for United it could be crucial in giving Paul Pogba more freedom to break forward and fully express himself.