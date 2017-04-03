Chelsea midfield ace, Arsenal playmaker and Falcao on stunning transfer list for Turkish giants

Besiktas are reportedly plotting an incredibly ambitious summer transfer window with Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas, Mesut Ozil and Falcao all being targeted.

The Turkish giants evidently have major plans to make a splash in the Champions League as they look on course to win another Super Lig title this season.

As reported by The Sun, that involves raiding the Premier League and Monaco for one of three of Europe’s top stars, with club owner Fikret Orman outlining his ambitious plans to bag a marquee signing as he’s said to be in London this week to hold talks over transfers.

Turkish outlet Aksam have claimed that Fabregas, Ozil and Falcao are all potential signings, although only one will arrive. “I will get a name that ‘will not’ come to Turkey. It will be called impossible. This star will be Besiktas’ brand face in Europe.”

Despite his regular statements to insist that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, speculation continues to link Fabregas with a move away from Chelsea. Meanwhile, Ozil’s contract with Arsenal is set to expire next summer and there has yet to be any real positive step towards signing an extension.

As for Falcao, he’s returned to stunning form this season with 24 goals in 31 games, and if there is a marquee name to add to make a significant difference in Europe, perhaps he would be top of the list.

In terms of shock value, Ozil could be the biggest if he were to turn his back on Arsenal and move on, but time will tell which player Besiktas will focus their attention on this summer as they look to make a real statement of intent moving forward.