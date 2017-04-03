Chelsea target impresses scouts as Antonio Conte identifies right-back to bolster squad

Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti was reportedly the subject of interest for Chelsea scouts at the weekend, and he certainly made a good impression on them.

The 23-year-old scored in his side’s 5-0 win over Genoa as La Dea continue to impress in their pursuit of a spot in the Europa League next season.

Given their reputation for developing top young talents, the Serie A outfit are it again with their current crop which unfortunately for them looks like it will be pulled apart by various clubs around Italy and Europe this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conti’s performances this season have attracted the attention of Chelsea, and as he continues to shine, it’s almost certain that Antonio Conte will make a move for his compatriot at the end of the campaign.

Conti will command a fee of around €15m, but is also of interest to Inter, Napoli and Sevilla, and so Conte will want to move swiftly in order to avoid missing out on the top talent who has now scored five goals and provided three assists in 26 league outings this year.

Further, he has also made 14 appearances for Italy Under-21s, and is seemingly set to enjoy a bright future if he can continue his current form and improve his all-round game.

With regards to Chelsea’s need for another right-back, although Victor Moses has done exceptionally well this season, the Blues will return to the Champions League next season and will need to be stronger in every single position.

Given the lack of depth in that right wing-back role, Conti would certainly be a sensible addition as Conte hopes he will be plotting a way to defend their Premier League crown next season too.