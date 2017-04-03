David Moyes apologises for slap remark as MP calls for FA to take action

Sunderland boss David Moyes has conceded that he “deeply regrets” telling a BBC reporter that she might get a slap after an interview last month.

Speaking after his side drew with Burnley, Moyes was asked by Vicki Sparks if owner Ellis Short’s presence at the game put extra pressure on him.

While he responded in the interview at the time by insisting it didn’t, microphones picked up what he said afterwards, as seen in the tweet below.

Dr. Rosena Allin-Khan, Labour MP for Tooting, took to Twitter to also deliver her response to the situation, and called on the FA to take action against the Sunderland boss for his “sexist threats”.

It remains to be seen whether or not the FA decide to act, but ultimately Moyes can’t do much more than apologise at this point and hope that this doesn’t cost him his job.

“I deeply regret the comments I made,” he said, as reported by BBC Sport.

“That’s certainly not the person I am. I’ve accepted the mistake. I spoke to the BBC reporter, who accepted my apology.”