Jose Mourinho publicly slams Man Utd misfit again as summer axe looks ever more likely

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho had some choice words regarding Luke Shaw after the left-back was left out of the squad at the weekend.

The 21-year-old is enduring another nightmare season at Old Trafford, as he has made just eight Premier League appearances so far this season and has been regularly left out of squads by Mourinho.

Having previously criticised him publicly earlier in the season over fitness troubles, the Portuguese tactician has adopted a similar tactic after leaving Shaw out over the weekend for United’s goalless draw with West Brom at Old Trafford.

Despite being considered as one of the top young English talents in the Premier League at one stage, Mourinho has now revealed that he considers Shaw to be near the bottom of his pecking order.

“It’s difficult for him to be on the bench. Why? Because I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Darmian, with Blind,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind.”

Given these latest comments, it seems particularly difficult to see a way back for Shaw at United under his current boss, having already had his troubles last season as he continued his recovery from a broken leg.

Based on what we’ve seen of him at Southampton and in spells for England and United, the former Saints ace still has a great deal to offer. However, the key for him now is to make a big decision on his future to secure regular first-team football and get back to his best, even if that means leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.