Liverpool loanee could see £25m price-tag scupper move to PL rivals

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has been impressive since joining Crystal Palace on loan in January, and the Eagles want him permanently.

Since joining Sam Allardyce’s men, the French international has played four games, won all four and helped his side keep three clean sheets while conceding just one goal.

That is an incredible impact from the former Paris Saint-Germain captain, and is more than enough evidence to prove how valuable he can be to Palace moving forward.

However, according to The Independent, his performances this season coupled with interest from Italy and Southampton could push his asking price up to £25m.

That could be too steep for Palace who will be on a budget as they look to avoid the drop to the Championship and secure that all-important Premier League money next season.

It’s fairly certain though that Sakho will move on this summer as having been frozen out by Jurgen Klopp all season prior to his move to London, there doesn’t look to be a way back in for the 27-year-old at Anfield.

After a series of disciplinary problems, the Frenchman was snubbed by the Liverpool boss, and despite the fact that that is arguably the one area that Liverpool need to be better it doesn’t look as though Sakho will be given a second chance despite his ability to play a crucial role for the team.

Sakho has proven his quality in limited time with Palace and will undoubtedly have attracted more attention to himself, this time for all the right reasons. Now it will be a case of finding a club willing to match that reported price-tag.