Liverpool receive huge transfer boost as €12.5m target still available this summer

Liverpool could still be in with a chance of signing Bayer Leverkusen ace Julian Brandt after his father dismissed reports he has agreed to join Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old has already broken into the senior Germany squad after impressing at every youth level, while he has contributed seven assists and two goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

As noted by The Mirror, it had been suggested at the weekend that he had agreed a €12.5m switch to Bayern, leaving Jurgen Klopp disappointed as Liverpool had been linked with a move of their own having watched him regularly this season.

The deal with Bayern was said to take advantage of a clause in his contract whereby he can leave for the figure stated above after the 2017/18 season.

However, Jurgen Brandt, his father, has now insisted that there is no deal with the Bavarian giants as of yet, thus giving Liverpool fresh hope that they could still swoop in if Klopp is genuinely interested in acquiring the starlet.

“It is fake news that Julian has agreed terms with Bayern,” Jurgen Brandt told Kicker.

“Julian has never been in the situation where he had to – or wanted to – make a decision on his future.”

He went on to add in a separate interview, as reported by the Mirror, that his son hasn’t spoken with anyone at Bayern, and so it seems as though the report claiming a deal was done essentially jumped the gun and isn’t true.

While Bayern are seemingly very much still in a strong position to acquire the German ace, Liverpool should now have a window of opportunity to steal a march on them if they choose to try.