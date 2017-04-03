Newly-crowned champion dismisses Arsenal link as possible Wenger successor

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has played down speculation linking him with becoming the next Arsenal boss if Arsene Wenger steps down.

Wenger will see his current contract expire this summer and as of yet, there has been no official word on whether or not he will pen an extension.

While there are conflicting reports on whether or not the Gunners will be looking for a new manager at the end of the season, Rodgers has done his part to distance himself from the post.

After enjoying a decent stint in charge of Liverpool, Rodgers has guided Celtic to the SPL title this season as they remain unbeaten this year having won 28 of their 30 games to sit 25 points clear of their nearest rivals.

Given the ease with which he has won the title, some would have suspected that he could be keen on another crack at the English top flight before too long, but he’s insisted that he wants to build his legacy at Celtic first and so isn’t going to be listening to offers elsewhere.

“One day I will look to go back [to the Premier League]. I wouldn’t rule out going abroad as well. But at this moment in time my only focus is for Celtic,” Rodgers told talkSPORT, when asked about being mentioned as a possible successor to Wenger. “I love it here, I love the life up here and I want to continue to build the club and continue with the success.

“Maybe a few years ago I was super-ambitious … I still am ambitious but being at Celtic makes you reassess. You have to look at what you have got as well.”

That in turn seemingly rules him out of the running, and so if Arsenal do have to appoint a new manager this summer, then they’ll have to look elsewhere.