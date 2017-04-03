Tottenham injury news: Fresh fear over Harry Winks ahead of scan on injured ankle

Tottenham reportedly fear that their young midfield ace Harry Winks could miss the rest of the season after injuring his ankle at the weekend.

The 21-year-old was involved in an awkward challenge with Burnley defender Stephen Ward during the 2-0 win at Turf Moor, as his momentum then saw him fall towards the dugout where his distress was clear for all to see.

After receiving oxygen and being taken off on a stretcher, reports later confirmed that he had been taken to hospital as Mauricio Pochettino would have feared the worst.

According to the Evening Standard, Winks returned to London on Saturday night with the rest of the squad but as he prepares for further scans this week, the report suggests that his season may well be over.

Having established himself as a key back-up option at White Hart Lane this season, it will be a bitterly disappointing setback for the youngster, while Pochettino’s problems are seemingly piling up.

Aside from the fact that Danny Rose and Harry Kane were already missed at the weekend, he also saw Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen come off with injuries, with the former particularly concerning.

The Evening Standard go on to add that the two midfield blows could lead Pochettino to consider a tactical reshuffle, with the Argentine tactician possibly considering going back to a 4-2-3-1 system.

Tottenham deserve a great deal of credit for their win on Saturday, which is made all the more impressive given their injury troubles. Combine that with Chelsea losing at home to Crystal Palace, and they’ll be desperate to avoid injuries preventing them from launching a serious assault on displacing their London rivals at the top of the Premier League table between now and the end of the season.