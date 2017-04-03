Tottenham injury news: Pochettino on Winks, club provide flurry of updates on key men

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Harry Winks badly twisted his ankle on Saturday and doesn’t expect him back this season.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury during the win over Burnley at the weekend, as he required oxygen on the side of the pitch before he was taken to hospital.

It doesn’t appear as though the problem is as serious as first feared, but ultimately the result is the same as it’s highly unlikely that he’ll feature again before the end of the campaign.

Pochettino went on to reveal that Winks will undergo further scans, but the rehabilitation process will now begin for the youngster as he will be desperate to overcome this early setback in his career.

#thfc Poch says Winks twisted his ankle and has another scan shortly but it will be "really difficult" for him to play again this season. — Ben Pearce (@BenPearceSpurs) April 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Tottenham released a whole host of updates on their official Twitter account on Monday afternoon, with Erik Lamela travelling to Barcelona where he is recovering after undergoing surgery on his hip injury.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane is continuing his individual training regime outdoors as he recovers from an ankle knock, while Danny Rose (knee) is also progressing well.

Victor Wanyama was also replaced at the weekend due to a back injury, and it has been confirmed that he will be assessed ahead of the clash with Swansea City to determine whether or not he is fit enough to play.

Spurs closed the gap on Chelsea to seven points at the weekend and so the last thing that they need at this stage of the season is an injury crisis as they look to keep the pressure on and hope that they can do what seemed like the impossible not so long ago to overturn their deficit.