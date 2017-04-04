AC Milan transfer news: Defensive act waits for Rossoneri, Suso concern and eight targets to replace Bacca

The uncertainty surrounding AC Milan will not disappear until the takeover of the club is completed, and it’s resulting in mixed news on the transfer front.

One of the priorities for the summer it seems is finding a long-term defensive partner for Alessio Romagnoli, and the name that continues to be linked with the Italian giants is that of Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio.

As per Calciomercato, the Argentine ace is waiting for Milan despite interest from Everton, and he is expected to be one of the first signings at the end of the season.

Both the old ownership and incoming group are agreed on him, and it seems as though he will arrive in the summer to fill that role.

In more concerning news, Suso wasn’t entirely convincing when discussing his future, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 23-year-old has been an important figure for Vincenzo Montella this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 27 Serie A appearances.

However, he has again conceded that he would like a return to Spain, and will wait until the summer to determine where he stands in the club’s new plans and if he will be handed a contract extension.

Meanwhile, a new striker is seemingly of the upmost importance to Milan too as they have scored the least amount of goals of the top eight teams in Serie A.

With Carlos Bacca not offering the regular source of goals that they need, Tuttosport report that eight strikers dotted around Europe will come into consideration this summer when replacing the Colombian frontman.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains the dream option as he could have a second stint at the club, but Alvaro Morata, Karim Benzema, Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero, Alexandre Lacazette, Edin Dzeko and Andrea Belotti are all noted in the report as alternatives. It’s a pretty ambitious list, and it all depends on the takeover and how much money is available to spend as Milan will potentially hope to make a real statement of intent.

