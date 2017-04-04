Fenerbahce to take advantage of Arsenal goalkeeper’s lack of regular game-time to sign him in £6M summer deal

Arsenal have agreed to sell second-choice goalkeeper David Ospina to Fenerbahce in the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

Ospina made a name for himself during his time with Ligue 1 outfit Nice. Throughout his 196 appearances for the French side, he showcased his talent and established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in France’s top tier.

His good performances captured the attention for Premier League giants Arsenal, who made their move to sign the Colombian international in the summer of 2014 after an impressive World Cup campaign.

However, he has failed to push past Petr Cech and become Arsene Wenger’s number one choice between the sticks, and The Sun believe he could seek the Emirates exit door in search of regular first-team football.

The Sun cite Fanatik in reporting that Fenerbahce are waiting in the wings to sign him, and have agreed a £6million deal in principle to secure his services in the summer.