Arsenal and Liverpool handed transfer boost as £25.7M Inter Milan striker considers his future with the Serie A heavyweights

Arsenal and Liverpool target Gabriel Barbosa, or ‘Gabigol’, is considering his future with Serie A giants Inter Milan, report Calciomercato.

Though he was still in his teenage years, Gabigol fired home 56 goals in 154 appearances for Santos in his home country. He appeared to be following in the footsteps of now-Barcelona star Neymar, and his good performances in a Santos shirt appeared to turn heads in Europe.

Inter Milan made their move to sign Gabigol, forking out what Calciomercato report to be a £25.7million fee to secure his services in the summer of 2016.

However, all has not gone to plan for the 20-year-old since his move to the San Siro. He has made just eight appearances for Inter, finding the back of the net just once. He could subsequently be on the move again.

Calcaiomercato report that he is considering his future with Inter, with Arsenal and Liverpool waiting in the wings to sign him if he decides to move in the upcoming summer transfer window.