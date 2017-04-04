Arsenal team news: Key trio could face West Ham, Achilles concern for influential ace

Arsenal take on West Ham United at the Emirates on Wednesday night hoping to build on their draw with Man City and reignite their push for the top four.

It’s looking pretty bleak for the Gunners currently as they have fallen to sixth place in the Premier League table and are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.

Arsene Wenger’s side can ill-afford to drop any more points between now and the end of the season, and it all starts against the Hammers in midweek.

As per the official Arsenal Twitter account, both Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey are expected to be back in contention and could feature in the game, although it’s not so positive news for Laurent Koscielny.

The French international sustained an Achilles injury at the weekend and as per Wenger, he’ll undergo further scans this week to determine the extent of the problem before receiving treatment.

Given how crucial the commanding centre-half is to Arsenal, his absence will be a blow and so it will be hoped that he won’t be out for a significant period of time.

Wenger went on suggest that Per Mertesacker could be in line to return as he has recovered from his injury and has been available for some time. With Koscielny out, it remains to be seen whether or not the experienced defender could step in or if Gabriel partners Skhodran Mustafi.

There's positive news on Rambo and Chambo… ? “They have a test today so there's a good chance they will be involved."#AFCvWHU pic.twitter.com/ZaTuicuiIM — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 4, 2017