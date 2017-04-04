Chelsea star still requires treatment on injury sustained from horror challenge by Man City hitman in December

David Luiz still requires treatment from a horror tackle by Manchester City star Sergio Aguero in December, report the Daily Mail.

Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Man City earlier this season ended with handbags after Aguero’s horror challenge on Luiz earned the City talisman a red card. In the melee that followed, Fernandinho was also shown red after shoving Cesc Fabregas over the advertising hoardings.

Luiz subsequently wore strapping around his knee for the weeks that followed. It appears as though he has still not fully recovered from the injury, with the two sides set to meet in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge tomorrow night.

The Daily Mail quote Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who confirms that Luiz still requires further treatment if he is to return to full fitness: “I think now his knee is better than before and for sure he needs to have the treatment.”

Aguero’s horror challenge and the injury that it caused has undoubtedly been a taint on Luiz’s season; perhaps the Brazilian will look to return the favour tomorrow.