Chelsea boss Antonio Conte refuses to comment on reports linking the Blues with summer move for Arsenal talisman

Antonio Conte has refused to comment on reports linking Chelsea with a summer move for Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez, report The Sun.

Despite the slip-up against Crystal Palace at the weekend, Chelsea have, by some distance, been the best team in the Premier League so far this campaign. The Blues still have a seven-point cushion at the summit and are favourites to lift the title come May.

According to The Sun, Conte still is not completely content with his squad. The tabloid report that Chelsea are interested in signing Sanchez from Arsenal in the summer, but Conte was coy when asked about the reports during his pre-match press conference.

The Sun quote Conte, who does not deny that he is interested in drafting in Sanchez in the summer transfer window: “I don’t like to speak about other players at other clubs. It’s disrespectful for the other club, for my players. It’s not the right moment to speak about it.”

The prospect of having Eden Hazard and Sanchez on either flank at Stamford Bridge will undoubtedly be a mouth-watering one for the Chelsea faithful.