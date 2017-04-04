Former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss refuses to rule out returning to the San Siro with Inter’s bitter rivals AC Milan

Former Manchester City and Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini has refused to rule out taking the reins at AC Milan, report Calciomercato.

Mancini was previously manager of Inter between the years of 2004 and 2008. During that four-year period, he lifted the Serie A title three times, and also tasted success in three other major competitions.

In 2009 he took charge of mega-rich Man City and won them their first league title since 1968 – ending a 44-year drought. However, as is the modern world, a second-place finish the next season wasn’t enough to save the Italian his job, and he was given the boot by the club’s hierarchy.

After stints with Galatasaray and a return to Inter, Mancini now finds himself without a job. Despite his loyalties to Inter, he doesn’t appear to be ruling out becoming manager of bitter rivals AC Milan.

Calciomercato quote Mancini, who reveals the only reason he isn’t returning to the San Siro is because he is yet to receive contact from Milan:

“Talking about my future at AC Milan is nonsense. I know there are rumours because [AC Milan new CEO] Marco Fassone is a friend of mine. At the moment there is nothing concrete, one can only talk when things really happen.”