Lionel Messi to sign new Barcelona contract, timeline given by Spanish media

Barcelona and Lionel Messi are reportedly edging ever closer to ending the wait over making an announcement regarding a new contract.

The 29-year-old’s current deal runs until next summer, and with ongoings delays and question marks over his future, it has led to speculation that he could leave the Nou Camp.

Messi has been in sensational form again this season having scored 41 goals and provided 15 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, and it’s clear that he’s showing no real signs of decline as of yet.

In turn, AS report that his father, Jorge, will arrive in Spain in May to finalise terms of his new contract which will see him commit his long-term future to the club by penning a five-year deal until 2022 and possibly seeing out the majority of his playing days before a sentimental return to Argentina.

Much can change in football as the report adds that there has been speculation over a possible exit, but this new deal will certainly make Barca’s position stronger and give Messi what he wants to stay.

As reported by The Sun, he could be in line to earn up to £35m-per-year in an eye-watering new deal that will satisfy his financial demands and will be another indication of Barca’s desire to rebuild to an extent and put any issues they’ve had this season behind them.

While Luis Enrique has announced that he will step down at the end of the season, his successor should have the bonus of having Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez all signed to new contracts and ready to continue to lead the Catalan giants to further success in the future.