Liverpool injury news: Klopp given major scare as talisman could be out for several weeks

Liverpool are reportedly fearful that Sadio Mane’s injury is worse than first thought and he could be sidelined for several weeks.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation at Anfield since his summer move from Southampton, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in 27 Premier League appearances for the Reds.

Having struggled without him while he was on international duty with Senegal in January, Liverpool fans will rightly be massively concerned with the latest suggestions surrounding the injury he picked up during the 3-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Saturday.

Mane appeared to fall awkwardly after a challenge with Leighton Baines and was unable to put weight on the knee in question despite receiving treatment. However, early fears were allayed as he was in a positive mood when leaving Anfield and Jurgen Klopp added that it wasn’t a bad injury.

According to The Guardian though, both could be wrong as due to swelling on the knee, the Liverpool medical staff have been unable to carry out any scans to reveal the full extent of the problem.

In turn, fears have grown that he could now be looking at weeks on the sidelines rather than days, although it’s added in the report that the Premier League giants don’t believe that he has sustained any cruciate ligament damage at this stage.

With just eight games remaining in the season, this is the last thing that Klopp would have wanted as his side continue to battle for a top four finish.

Coupled with the fact that Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson are already out with injuries along with Daniel Sturridge’s on-going spell out, it could leave Liverpool in a very weak position.

Naturally, it will give others an opportunity to step in, as Divock Origi showed by scoring the third goal against Everton after replacing Mane. However, Klopp will surely want his top players all available and free of injury if he had the choice as Liverpool look to battle on and avoid dropping out of the top four.