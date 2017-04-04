Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola admirer of Marseille winger and could look to sign him in the summer

Manchester City are preparing a summer move for Marseille winger Lucas Ocampos, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, report Calciomercato.

Ocampos was initially given an opportunity in Europe by Marseille’s Ligue 1 counterparts AS Monaco, for whom he made 97 appearances and found the back of the net on 15 occasions. After moving across France and putting pen-to-paper on a move to the Stade Velodrome, he failed to establish himself as a regular starter and was subsequently shipped out on loan.

After impressing at Genoa during the first half of the season, AC Milan opted to take the Argentine on loan for the remainder of the 2016/17 campaign. However, Calciomercato report that Milan are unlikely to sign Ocampos on a permanent deal, leaving him free to move elsewhere.

Calciomercato cite French outlet Le10Sport in reporting that Man City could make a move to sign him in the summer. They note that Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the 22-year-old and could look to draft him into his squad at the Etihad.