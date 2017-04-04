Manchester City to offer £16M on-loan misfit to reduce the £30M asking price for exciting Valencia full-back

Manchester City are considering offering Eliaquim Mangala in exchange for Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya, according to the Daily Star.

Though only 21-years-old, Gaya has already made 75 appearances for Valencia, with 56 of them coming in La Liga. He has established himself as a cornerstone in the La Liga outfit’s side, and it has given him the opportunity to showcase his talent to the world.

The Daily Star report that his good performances have captured the attention of Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who is keen to add him to his squad in the summer transfer window. The tabloid believe that Gaya is rated at £30million, but City could get him for less than that if they part with a defender they signed in the summer of 2014.

According to the Daily Star, Man City could offer Mangala in exchange for Gaya in order to bring the price down. Mangala is currently on loan at the Estadio Mestalla, but the Star believe Valencia are struggling to raise the £16million required to secure his services on a permanent basis. He could well become part of a deal that sees Gaya move to the Etihad.